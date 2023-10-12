Home

Akshay Kumar Was Ready to do ‘Cargo Business’ in Canada, Says “Became a Canadian Because…”

Akshay Kumar once again speaks about his Canadian citizenship row. Now an Indian citizen, the actor reveals why he accepted the Canadian citizenship in the first place.

Akshay Kumar on the Canadian citizenship row

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar has once again opened up on his citizenship and the entire controversy that it generated. The actor spoke to a news agency and maintained that he only moved to Canada for work but always remained an Indian at heart. He was speaking during a promotional interview for his film ‘Mission Raniganj’ which is running in theatres currently. On August 15 this year, he got his Indian citizenship back and made a ground announcement for the same. While addressing the issue, Akshay said he decided to work with a friend in Canada and start a cargo business of his own.

The popular Bollywood actor told news agency ANI that his films weren’t working well in India and he had no other option but to think of another business in Canada. “I became a Canadian because my films were not doing well at one time and I gave 13 to 14 flop films. At that time, my friend used to live in Canada and he said you come here and we will work on something. My friend had offered me that we would do cargo business together. I said okay my films are also not going well and a person has to work, no matter where he is.”

Akshay Kumar on getting his Indian citizenship on Agust 15

He added that he lived in Toronto and got a Canadian passport but something unexpected happened at the same time and he got his currency back in the movies. Akshay explained, “When I started living in Toronto, I got a Canadian passport. In between that, two films were left for release. After the two movies got released it became a big superhit. I told him that I was going back. Then I got more films and reached here today.” The actor went on to call this a matter of a document. He said it was just a paper for him because he still paid tax in India and he started working here. “But I never thought people got a hold of it, it was just a travel document. I just pay my taxes, and I am the highest taxpayer,” he concluded.

Akshay said it was a mere coincidence that he had applied for his Indian citizenship and the letter of confirmation came on August 15. He said his soul is Indian and it doesn’t matter what his passport says. “But it is not just a passport, it is your mind, it is your heart, it’s your soul that has to be Indian. What is the point if I do have an Indian passport but my soul mind and heart are not Indian?” he said.

Akshay has been criticised a lot in the past for holding a Canadian passport while earning his bread and butter in India. The actor always asked those trolling him for the same to understand that it wasn’t a big deal.

