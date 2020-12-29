Happy Birthday Twinkle Khanna: Superstar Akshay Kumar is celebrating wife and actor Twinkle Khanna‘s birthday by sharing a heart-warming and adorable wish and a picture from an exotic location. Kumar hopped on to Instagram to share his and Twinkle’s pic enjoying a cycle ride, amid lush green flora. In the picture, Akshay and Twinkle are seen casually dressed, and the snap seems to be captured amid a morning cycling session. The Laxmii star penned down an adorable wish for his beloved wife and noted, “Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you. (red heart emoticon) Happy birthday Tina.” Also Read - List of Bollywood Films to Release With Terrific Trios in 2021-2022

Check the post:

Celebrity followers including Bhumi Pednekar and more than 6 lakh fans liked the post within 25 minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing platform. In awe of the lovable picture, fans left red heart and heart-shaped eyes emoticons over the post.

Born on 29 December 1973, Twinkle is the daughter of iconic actor Rajesh Khanna and his wife Dimple Kapadia. Both Akshay and Twinkle share a happy life together and have two kids – Aarav and Nitara. Their Instagram timelines are filled with photos of them posing with their kids and the other members of the family. They got married on January 17, 2001.