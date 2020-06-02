Akshay Kumar and R Balki recently shot an advertisement campaign regarding the post lockdown responsibilities that is out now. The commercial has been shared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which shows Akshay Kumar stepping out of his home wearing a mask. He wants to send a message to people that go to work amid the coronavirus crisis and the nation needs to be made ‘atmanirbhar’. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Refutes Booking Chartered Plane For Sister Amid Lockdown, Says 'Contemplating Legal Action'

The shot was taken from a setup which gave viewers a feel of a rural area. As he steps out, a man warns him to not go out and asks if he is not scared of the virus at all? Akshay then says that he is following all the guidelines especially, wearing a mask, washing hands from time to time and keeping a safe distance. He also mentions the doctors, policemen and all who are out doing their job for the country. The shoot happened at the Kamalistan studio in Mumbai.

"Our battle with #COVID19 is not over, but we will not be afraid of the virus. We will take all precautions and we are going to move on with our lives", reads the caption.

Watch the video:

Our battle with #COVID19 is not over, but we will not be afraid of the virus. We will take all precautions and we are going to move on with our lives ⁦@akshaykumar⁩ @MoHFW_INDIA #IndiaFightsCorona #BreakTheStigma pic.twitter.com/EKxcwwhVb3 — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) June 2, 2020

Several pictures and videos from the ad-shoot have been doing the rounds on the Internet in which the whole team, including Akshay and Balki, are seen wearing masks. The production house has managed social distancing, sanitised the set, used disinfectant screen, masks and more. Also, there were only 20 people who were seen on the sets.