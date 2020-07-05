Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar‘s flying trip to Nashik during the lockdown has sparked a controversy. As per the reports, he travelled to Nashik for a medical treatment. On July 2, the actor landed in a chopper at a private helipad in Sapkal Knowledge Hub at Anjaneri-Wadholi on the outskirts of the city, where he was received by few people and reportedly stayed at a local resort. Also Read - COVID-19: 613 Fatalities, Nearly 25,000 Cases in Last 24 Hours; Total Tally Crosses 6.7 Lakh-Mark; Deaths Inch Towards 20k

Now, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Saturday that he will order an inquiry into the special permission which the actor reportedly obtained for the air travel and stay at a resort in Nashik during his visit earlier this week. The sources revealed that he flew to Nashik with special permission to see a doctor.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bhujbal, who is also the `guardian minister' of the district told local reporters, "I read about his visit to Nashik in newspapers today. I have no idea when he came and left. I will have to check. I will have to check, where he lived etc. I have received complaints about how he could be allowed to stay in a resort (amid coronavirus outbreak). We will ask the police to look into it. I have no idea who gave him the permission, why it was given. Officials will be questioned if something wrong has happened. I have no information about this. I have sought information from the Collector who granted the permission before commenting on the matter."

Dismissing speculation in some quarters, local officials said that the police escort was intended for the Nashik police chief, which was reportedly misconstrued, but no probe has been ordered into the matter. Akshay’s flight to Nashik has thrown up other questions like the urgency of his medical treatment, especially since even top VVIPs have been avoiding air travel in the current scenario.