Top Performing Movies on OTT This Week: Many Bollywood movies struggled to do well because of persistent flops and public boycotts, but despite these patterns, the world of OTT is growing, with new films and web series appearing every week. Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli has joined the list of blockbuster movies with 8 million views in terms of viewership. While Jhanvi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry received 4.9 million OTT views, Alia Bhatt’s Darlings received 6.7 million.

While individuals expressed their worries and wondered about Bollywood’s future, a film like Cuttputtli appeared as a bright spot in the otherwise gloomy Hindi film business and has managed to reverse the popular narrative about Boycott Bollywood.

CHECK OUT THE LIST OF THE TOP-PERFORMING MOVIES ON OTT THIS WEEK

1. Cuttputlli – 80 lakh views

Akshay Kumar portrays a police officer in the Ranjit Tiwari-directed movie. His love interest, a school teacher, is revealed to be Rakul. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment.

2. Darlings – 67 lakh views

Darlings stars a strong mother and daughter played by Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt respectively, who fight to find love, make ends meet, and define themselves in a world where men are in charge.

3. Good Luck Jerry – 49 Lakh Views

The movie Kolamaavu Kokila, which depicts the tale of an innocent girl, played by Janhvi Kapoor who is drawn into the legendary world of cocaine smuggling, is an official replica of the Tamil original.

4. Shershah – 38 lakh views

The story of Indian soldier Capt. Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra, narrates his significant contribution to India’s eventual victory in the Kargil War in 1999. Kiara Advani plays his lady love Dimple.

5. Bhuj – 36 lakh views

Ajay Devgn starrer is a race against time begins to repair the damaged airfield when the Bhuj airbase is bombed during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

6. Haseen Dilruba – 32 lakh views

Taapsee Pannu plays a wife who is being investigated as a potential suspect in the murder of her husband, who is portrayed by Vikrant Massey. She discloses details of their tumultuous marriage that seem to further muddle the situation.

What Criteria Are Required For an OTT Film to be Considered a Hit?

If a movie receives fewer than 40 lakh views on an OTT platform, it is deemed a failure. A film is regarded as ordinary if it receives between 40 and 70 lakh views. At the same time, a film with between 70 and 80 views has been deemed a hit, and if it reaches 1 crore views, it is classified as a super hit.

The covid era had a tremendous impact on the growth of OTT platforms since around this time, people began switching from going to theatres to OTTs.