Akshay Kumar’s Humorous Birthday Wish for Wife Twinkle Khanna is All About Expectation vs Reality – Check Adorable Post

On Twinkle Khanna's birthday, Akshay Kumar shared an adorable post for wife. Twinkle shared her birthday with her late father and veteran actor Rajesh Khanna.

Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her 49th birthday today (December 29, 2023). Interestingly, the actress shares her birthday with her father and late veteran actor Rajesh Khanna. The day also marks Anand actor’s 81st birth anniversary. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Twinkle’s birthday, her husband and actor Akshay Kumar shared a candid birthday post for his wife. To wish Twinkle on her special day, the Mission Raniganj actor shared a video of his wife where she can be seen posing in front of the Hulk statue.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay dropped a few seconds clip which opens with a beautiful picture of Twinkle Khanna. The text on the first picture of the video reads Who I thought I married’. Following the video, there is another clip which shows Twinkle posing in front of Hulk. The actress can be seen getting playful at a movie theatre while posing in front of the statue. Also, the text on the clip reads, ‘Who I actually married’. Twinkle in the video can be heard saying “Ae hega putla, ae hega asli Hulk (this is a dummy, and this is the real Hulk).”

Sharing the video, Akshay dropped a beautiful note for his wife which reads, “Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina.”

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

As soon as the post went online, fans and other celebs from the industry started reacting to it. Ayesha Shroff took to the comment section and wished Twinkle Khanna and wrote, “Hahaha happiest birthday Tina!” A fan also commented on the post and wrote, “Ye asli hulk ki wajh se he aap shant ho sir nahi toh 90’s ke Khiladi sab ko pata hai (you have been quiet because of this real Hulk, otherwise everyone is aware of your Khiladi image in the 90s).”

For the unversed, Twinkle and Akshay have been married for 23 years. The couple tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The couple is blessed with two kids – son Aarav, 21, and daughter Nitara, 11.

Akshay Kumar’s Work Front

Akshay was last seen in Mission Raniganj last year. The movie earned Rs 45.66 crore at the box office. In 2024, Akshay will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Welcome To The Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3.

