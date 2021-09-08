Akshay Kumar’s mother dies: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s mother passed away on Tuesday morning. The actor’s mother was reportedly admitted in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay himself shared the news on social media, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”Also Read - Akshay Kumar Shares His Mother's Health Update: 'This Is Very Tough Hour For Me And My Family'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Also Read - Case Filed Against Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet And Other 36 Celebs For Revealing Name of Victim in Disha Rape Case

Akshay Kumar’s mother dies Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Mother Is Critical and Is In ICU, Actor Returns From UK