Akshay Kumar’s Mother Aruna Bhatia’s Last Rites: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia left for her heavenly abode on Wednesday morning. She was not well since a few days and was admitted in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. Several celebrities from the industry who have worked with Akshay joined his mother’s last rites at crematorium. Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Rohit Shetty, Sajid Khan and others reached the crematorium for the last rites of Akshay Kumar’s motherAlso Read - Akshay Kumar's Mother Aruna Bhatia Passes Away: She Was My Core

Riteish Deshmukh Attends Akshay Kumar’s Mother Aruna Bhatia’s Last Rites

Rohit Shetty Attends Akshay Kumar’s Mother Aruna Bhatia’s Last Rites

Karan Kapadia at Aruna Bhatia’s funeral

Akshay himself shared the news on social media, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”