Prithviraj controversy: Do you remember the controversies around Jodhaa Akbar and Padmaavat? A similar controversy has happened with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Prithviraj based on the Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The film by Yash Raj Films production gets into a problem as Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha demands the film's title change.

People associated with Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha said that the name of the film cannot be just Prithviraj. They said the film should give full respect to his name and it should be 'Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan' or 'Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan'. They also demanded that before the release of the film, it should be shown to the representatives of Kshatriya and Rajput society so that they can see whether there is any controversy in the film or if there is any tampering with history in the film.

As reported, the demonstration took place in Chandigarh and the members also threatened that if the producer-director does not take actions against the controversies, then the film will face the same fate as the Kshatriya Samaj did to Padmaavat and Jodhaa Akbar.

Members of Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha Yuva Wing protesting against the makers of the Movie Prithviraj and actor Akshay Kumar in Chandigarh @iepunjab @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/GJSdjJICX5 — kamleshwar singh (@ks_express16) June 17, 2021



During the protest, slogans were shouted loud and an effigy of the film’s producer-director and lead actor Akshay Kumar was also burnt.

Earlier, Karni Sena had demanded a title change of the film. As per the Times of India report, the Rajput organization had asked the makers to change the name of the film to the name of the great king, Rajput Prithviraj Chauhan, on whom the film is based on. Filmmaker Surjeet Singh Rathore, President of the Youth Wing of the Karni Sena had said, “How can they keep the title of the film as just ‘Prithviraj’ when the film is based on the great Prithviraj Chauhan? We want the title to be changed to his full name and give respect to him.”