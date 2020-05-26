According to latest reports, the sets of Akshay Kumar’s forthcoming film Prithviraj is all set to demolish as it was completely unused because of the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. The set is situated in Dahisar for over two months and now will now be demolished before the beginning of monsoon in Mumbai. The historical period drama, which is being helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is slated to hit the big screen on Diwali 2020. However, the release date will be pushed ahead due to lockdown. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Resumes Outdoor Shooting For Public Service Film Amidst Lockdown With Mask

Prithviraj is among the many big-budget projects which have suffered amid lockdown. As all film shoots and releases stand canceled for an unknown period, Yash Raj Films has reportedly ordered the demolition of the film sets. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Condoles Demise of Hockey Legend Balbir Singh, Shares Old Pic With Him

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Yash Raj Films said that it doesn’t seem feasible to retain the set any longer. Not only this, but it was also told that the sequences will now be shot at an indoor set, once things are in place. “The head honchos of Yash Raj Films had kept the set standing over the past two months, hoping that the situation would improve soon. However, with the rains only weeks away, it doesn’t seem feasible to retain the set any longer. The makers are currently procuring necessary permission to have it pulled down. Akshay had filmed a major portion of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed drama at the Dahisar set before the lockdown was announced, but some crucial sequences have yet to be shot”, Mumbai Mirror quoted. Also Read - Virat Kohli Cannot Stop Laughing Over David Warner's Latest TikTok Video on Akshay Kumar's 'Bala' Song

Prithviraj also features beauty queen Manushi Chhillar playing the lead role of Sanyukta opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty, and the Princess of Kannauj, Samyukta.

A few months ago, Manushi shared a picture of hers from the sets of Prithviraj.