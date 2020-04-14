The film industry is set to incur unprecedented losses due to the nationwide lockdown announced by the government of India to curb the growing spread of coronavirus in the country. However, producers and trade pundits are putting their trust in the release of two big films hoping that they will bring some magic and makeup for the losses incurred in these months. Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s ’83 were two big-budget anticipated drams that were set to hit the screens in March and April, respectively. After COVID-19 hit the country, the makers postponed the release of these films indefinitely and said they will decide on the date once normalcy returns. Now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shibasish Sarkar, the CEO of Reliance Entertainment Pictures, reveals that Sooryavanshi and ’83 will be the first two films to release in India after the tough times are over. Also Read - Neena Gupta on Being Removed From Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty Never Came, Production Assistant Told me About Decision

Sarkar said there's work pending on both the films, however, he's hopeful about releasing these films in theatres soon. The CEO of the company backing the two films mentioned that it is going to be a tough task to make the audience feel safe in theatres and the two big anticipated films can do so. He said asking the audience to come to the theatres is not going to be easy but the love for cinema among people is huge in India.

"I don't expect viewers to return to cinema halls immediately after the crisis has passed. There will be some psychological fear and we will have to build up their confidence over a period of time. But, one thing is for sure, the craze for cinema would never die in India. On the contrary, I think the hunger for big films will probably increase after six months. The eagerness of the audience to partake of these products will be high if we can convince them that theatres are safe. These are big films and when they do release, we will earn enough revenue to recover the additional cost of holding back," said Sarkar.

The CEO went on to reveal that around eight days of work is pending for Sooryavanshi and ’83 needs at least a month of time to be prepared for the release. He said while there’s no clarity on the situation yet, planning will be done and decisions will be made to see how the audience’s big-screen experience is not compromised. Watch out!