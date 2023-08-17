Home

Akshay Kumar Elated Over ‘OMG 2’ And ‘Gadar 2’ Box Office Success, Dedicates Gratitude Post to Audiences

Akshay Kumar recently wrote a heartfelt note as he thanked the audiences for the box office success of 'OMG 2' and 'Gadar 2'.

Akshay Kumar Elated Over ‘OMG 2’ And ‘Gadar 2’ Box Office Success: Akshay Kumar is finally back-in-action with the critical and commercial success of OMG 2 at the box office. The film is being hailed by cinephiles for its depiction of a sensitive topic that has resonated with the masses. Despite facing tough competition from Rajnikanth’s Jailer and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, the film is steadily heading towards the Rs 100 Crore club. OMG 2 was also granted an A certification by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), yet the movie is winning accolades and Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam are being hailed for their acting prowess.

AKSHAY KUMAR THANKS AUDIENCES IN VIRAL POST:

AKSHAY KUMAR PENS GRATITUDE NOTE AMID ‘OMG 2’ AND ‘GADAR 2’ BOX OFFICE SUCCESS

Akshay recently penned a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude towards the audiences for a historic week at the box office. He thanked the movie goers for the milestone success of both OMG 2 and Gadar 2. He captioned his post as, “A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in the Indian Film History! प्यार और आभार🙏🏻#Gadar2 in cinemas #OMG2 in cinemas.” Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the box office update on Instagram and wrote, “#OMG2 continues to win hearts and mint money, after the big jump on #IndependenceDay… Will hit CENTURY [₹ 💯 cr] in Weekend 2… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr, Tue 17.10 cr, Wed 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 79.47 cr. #India biz.” The censor board had also objected to Akshay Kumar playing Lord Shiva in the film. The makers modified his character and changes it to messenger of God.

India.com in its review of OMG 2 described it as, “OMG 2 is not your preachy documentary. It’s an entertaining film that doesn’t mince its words and addresses the concerns of both the parents and the kids. The film doesn’t beat around the bush in its intention. But, also doesn’t make rude gestures at telling people that their belief system is trash. In a scene, Kanti highlights how it’s important to say the right thing in a way that pleases ears. And that’s exactly what the film also does. It pleases you by telling you to do the right thing.”

