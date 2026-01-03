Home

Entertainment

Akshaye Khanna almost rejected Dhurandhar; casting director Mukesh Chhabra recalls actors first reaction: Pagal ho…

Akshaye Khanna almost rejected Dhurandhar; casting director Mukesh Chhabra recalls actor’s first reaction: ‘Pagal ho…’

Akshaye Khanna initially turned down Dhurandhar, casting director Mukesh Chabbra reveals actor's first reaction to the film. Read what he said.

Akshaye Khanna almost rejected Dhurandhar; casting director Mukesh Chhabra recalls actor’s first reaction: ‘Pagal ho…’

Ever since Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar hit theatres, the film has been the talk of the town. While audiences and critics have praised its gripping storyline and powerful performances, one name that continues to stand out is Akshaye Khanna.

Known for his quiet intensity and selective choices, Akshaye’s portrayal of Rehman Dakait has emerged as one of the film’s most talked-about elements. However, what is even more interesting is that this film, which is currently soaring high with Akshaye’s powerful performance, had the actor almost reject the role initially. Casting director Mukesh Chabbra recently revealed how close Dhurandhar came to losing Akshaye Khanna.

Akshaye Khanna Almost Missed Dhurandhar

In a recent interaction, Mukesh Chhabra revealed that convincing Akshaye Khanna to come on board was anything but easy. Chhabra admitted, “I hadn’t even watched Chhaava back then,” while recalling the early days of the casting process.

He further shared that when he first called Akshaye with the offer, the actor’s reaction was far from encouraging. “I called him, and the first thing he did was scold me. He said, ‘Paagal ho gaya hai kya?’ (Have you gone crazy?)” Chhabra recalled.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Akshaye, known for being intensely private and extremely selective about his projects, was initially reluctant even to hear the script. However, Chhabra persisted and requested him to at least listen to the narration before making a final decision. Akshaye eventually agreed, and asked for details about the meeting location, as he lives far from Mumbai’s usual film circuit.

The Meeting That Changed Everything

What was expected to be a brief interaction soon turned into an unexpectedly long session. Akshaye Khanna, Mukesh Chbbra and Aditya Dhar had an elongated discussion, nearly four hours, quietly absorbing the story while smoking intermittently.

When the narration finally ended, Akshaye broke the silence with a reaction no one anticipated. “Fk, it’s very good. Bada maza aayega. (It’s very good. This is going to be so much fun),” he said.

Even after this positive response, uncertainty lingered for two anxious days. Then came the call that sealed the deal. “He just said, ‘Let’s do it, bro.’ That was it,” Chhabra revealed.

A Performance That Left a Mark

With Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal already part of the cast, Akshaye Khanna’s addition elevated Dhurandhar even further. His performance as Rehman Dakait has since become one of the most talked-about aspects of the film, making it hard to imagine Dhurandhar without him.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.