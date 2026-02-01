Akshaye Khanna Dancing to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ in 2000 Is Pure Fire, Fans Can’t Stop Praising, WATCH

Home

Akshaye Khanna Dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya in 2000 Is Pure Fire, Fans Cant Stop Praising, WATCH

Akshaye Khanna's Old Video Goes Viral: Akshaye Khanna became a sensation with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. His dance moves to the song "Fa9la" from the film took the internet by storm. Interestingly, the

Akshaye Khanna’s Old Video Goes Viral: Akshaye Khanna became a sensation with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. His dance moves to the song “Fa9la” from the film took the internet by storm. Interestingly, the dance steps performed by Akshaye Khanna in this song were not scripted; they were entirely his own. With this performance, he stole the show and had everyone dancing along. Meanwhile, an old dance video of Akshaye Khanna is going viral, in which he is seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya. The video is trending on social media, and fans are reacting to it.

Akshaye Khanna’s Old Video Goes Viral

A Reddit user recently shared an old video of Akshaye Khanna dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya at an awards event. In the clip, Akshaye is seen sharing the stage with Twinkle Khanna, who is wearing a golden lehenga, while he looks dapper in a black blazer, matching trousers, a T-shirt, and a cap.

Watch the video:



This old video of Akshaye Khanna, from an awards function in 2000, left viewers stunned with his dance moves and natural rhythm. Fans flooded the comments section with praise. One user wrote, “Why is he so good? One of those guys who looks hot without even trying.” Another commented, “Akshaye Khanna is a very underrated dancer,” while others called him “legendary.”

One fan remarked, “Akshaye is a true megastar.” Another wrote, “Akshaye really dances very well.” Yet another commented, “Akshaye Khanna didn’t have a PR team, otherwise he would be one of the biggest stars in the country today. He would be an actual star, not a PR-made one.”

