Mumbai: Actor Akshaye Khanna is set to make his OTT debut. He will be featured in the ZEE5 film titled State of Siege: Temple Attack which will be based on the 2002 attack at Akshardham temple in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office: Why January Release Like Master Was Better, And How OTT is Not an Option Anymore

Akshaye will be playing the role of a special task force officer who will be in charge of the mission. Akshaye, who already gained immense popularity in cinema, is now excited about stepping into OTT and for this role as well.

He issued a statement and said, “To be able to wear ‘the uniform’ without taking the oath of the ultimate sacrifice — this is a privilege that only an actor is afforded. My only focus during the making has been not to disrespect that privilege.” Also Read - You Are Making 10 Films When You Make a 10-Episode Series: Samar Khan

Around 30 people had lost their lives in the violent attack at Akshardham temple in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar in 2002. As per reports, over 80 people were also injured. Back then, the National Security Guard (NSG) gunned down the terrorists and brought the situation under control. Also Read - April 2021 Guide: What’s New on Zee5 Netflix, Amazon Prime Video And SonyLIV This Month?

While Akshaye made his acting debut in Bollywood in 1997 with the film Himalay Putra, he has worked in several big projects including Dil Chahata hai (2001), Hulchul (2004), Hungama (2003), Race (2008) and Section 375 (2019) among others. He also received two Filmfare awards one of which was for his second movie Border (1997) which emerged as a massive critical and commercial success.

State of Siege: Temple Attack will be directed by Ken Ghosh and produced by Contiloe Pictures. While the dates have not been released, the film will premier soon on ZEE5.

Are you excited for Akshaye Khanna’s OTT debut? Follow this space for more updates.