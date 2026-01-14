Akshaye Khanna to return in Dhurandhar 2 despite his character’s death in part one? Here’s what we know

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar may have released over a month ago, but its box-office journey is far from slowing down. The film continues to rake in impressive numbers, cementing its position as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. As audiences are still discussing its impact, excitement around Dhurandhar 2 has already reached a fever pitch.

The sequel is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, and fans are eagerly counting down the days. But what has truly grabbed everyone’s attention is a fresh report that hints at a surprising return of one of the film’s most loved characters.

Is Akshaye Khanna really returning in Dhurandhar 2?

Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar was widely praised and quickly became one of the most talked-about performances of the year. Given that his character dies in the first part, most viewers assumed his journey was over.

However, according to a report by Filmfare, Akshaye Khanna is likely to return in Dhurandhar 2. The actor is reportedly set to shoot for about a week, with the makers planning to explore his character’s backstory. While there has been no official confirmation yet, the news has already sparked excitement among fans.

If the report turns out to be true, the sequel could add new emotional depth by revisiting Rahman Dakait’s past, offering audiences a fresh perspective on a character they already loved.

Why is Akshaye’s performance being called award-worthy?

Akshaye Khanna’s restrained yet powerful performance struck a chord with viewers and critics alike. His role added gravitas to the story, and many believe he is a strong contender for major awards this year. Even weeks after release, his scenes continue to be discussed on social media.

How much has Dhurandhar earned so far?

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has collected an astonishing Rs 810.6 crore in just 40 days. The film currently stands as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever and holds the record for being the highest-grossing Hindi film till date.

With numbers like these, trade analysts are now watching closely to see which upcoming Hindi film could possibly challenge Dhurandhar’s record-breaking run.

Dhurandhar 2 release date and the big box-office clash

Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid holiday. However, it won’t enjoy a solo release. Yash-starrer Toxic is also slated to arrive on the same day, setting the stage for a massive box-office clash.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic: Who has the edge?

Both films are planned as pan-India releases. While Dhurandhar 2 rides on the success of its first part, Toxic benefits from Yash’s massive fan following after the KGF franchise. Though Toxic’s teaser received mixed reactions—especially due to a bold intimate scene—the buzz around the clash remains strong.

With high stakes on both sides, all eyes are now on March 19, 2026, to see which film will dominate the box office.