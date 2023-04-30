Home

Alan Rickman Redefined Romance And ‘Ek Tarfa Pyaar’ in ‘Harry Potter’ And ‘Sense And Sensibility’

As Google Doodle celebrates Alan Rickman, a retake at how the actor redefined 'ek tarfa pyaar' in 'Harry Potter' and 'Sense And Sensibility'.

Alan Rickman Google Doodle: Alan Rickman’s acting career is an inspiration to Harry Potter fans who have grown up on fantasy novels and films. Those movie buffs who want to showcase their artistry in larger-than-life films always look up to Alan’s portrayal of Professor Severus Snape. The late actor was known for his ability to transcend into his roles which is widely credited to his theatre experience. Today, Google Doodle is celebrating his pathbreaking work in the Broadway production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses. The role became a milestone as it got him the much-needed recognition as an actor. Alan was also hailed for his performance as Colonel Brandon in Ang Lee’s Sense And Sensibility.

ALAN RICKMAN’S PROFESSOR SNAPE IS THE SYMBOLISM OF ‘EK TARFA PYAAR’

The veteran actor has been appreciated by the audiences for his roles in movie adaptations of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series and Jane Austen’s Sense And Sensibility. His theatre experience has been instrumental in adding the artistic finesse to the characters in these films. However, apart from his acting skills, what has resonated the most with people is the emotional aspect of Professor Snape and Colonel Brandon. While Snape was always projected as the nasty and cruel Professor who hates Harry Potter played by Daniel Radcliffe, he turns out to be the unsung hero. Similarly, Alan’s subtle depiction of Colonel Brandon gives a new perspective to Ek Tarfa Pyaar (one-sided love). Both these roles aren’t about preaching with monologues. The characters will make you fall in love with their actions. Snape despised Harry’s father James as the latter was married to his mother Lily. Snape couldn’t express his feelings to her and endured heartbreak throughout his life. He made it his only mission to protect Harry from evil forces. In order to do so, Snape agreed to project himself as the protagonist’s opponent. During his term at Hogwarts, Harry disliked and misjudged Snape, while the latter only had selfless affection towards him. A story that has been loved by many, but the deeper meaning has been understood by few. We often misunderstand those who care for us unconditionally with no expectations. There is a sincerity in Alan’s performance which makes him look convincing as Snape.

ALAN RICKMAN’S COLONEL BRANDON REDEFINES ROMANCE IN SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

Similarly, in Sense and Sensibility, Alan’s Colonel Brandon sets the model example of gender equality by being a progressive father in a story set around 1792. Brandon consoles and comforts his daughter who gets pregnant before marriage while living in an extremely orthodox society. The scene of Brandon hugging his daughter speaks volumes about the character who only cares about his loved ones and is non-judgmental. Similarly, the character’s love for the much younger Marriane Dashwood and willingness to marry her despite going through rejection and heartbreak is also a universal sentiment. The taboos and societal norms have largely impacted art, media and politics. By portraying a man who has the highest regards for women and is willing to go against naysayers, Alan has played an indirect role in shaping people’s perceptions. A cinematic narrative about women in a conservative setup that speaks about their hardships can inspire debates and discussions as a byproduct. Alan’s Snape and Brandon are more than romantic lovers. Their story is not just about human sacrifice but compassion for all living beings. The crux of these characters is the emotion of whole world is one family.

Movie and theatre lovers must thank the Broadway production who gave us Alan through Les Liaisons Dangereuses. His memorable roles teach us a lot about living for others in today’s smartphone age of transactional relationships, FOMO and materialism. Alan came into the lives of movie-lovers to teach them the meaning of life and humanity through his artistry. An actor par excellence whose legacy shall live on.

