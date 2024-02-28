Home

Alanna Panday Announces Pregnancy With Husband Ivor, ‘Masi’ Ananya Panday REACTS – Watch Most Beautiful Video Ever

Alanna Panday shared a beautiful video to announce her pregnancy with husband Ivor McCray. Excited masi Ananya Panday reacted to the good news - WATCH!

Alanna Panday and the love of her life, Ivor McCray began their happily ever after. The social media sensation is the cousin of Ananya Panday and the daughter of Chikki and Deanne Panday. Alanna and Ivor exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy ceremony on March 16th 2023. Looks like the couple is all set to take things to the next level, and we’re so happy for them! Alanna released a beautiful video to announce her pregnancy on her social media handle. The duo were photographed in a calm setting for what appears to be their first pregnancy picture session in the video. The mom-to-be also shared images from her sonography results that showed snippets of her unborn baby. The caption on the video read, “We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you (sic).”

Alanna Panday And Ivor McCray Are Expecting Their FIRST Baby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday)

The announcement video received immense love and congratulatory wishes in the comment section. Social media users dropped hearts and heart-eyes emojis in the comment section. Alanna’s mother Deanne said, “Crying seeing your video ❤❤❤❤ love you so much .. I’m gonna be a grand mom so so so beautiful you look my baby girl..can’t wait to see you .. yaaaaaaa whooo hoooooo I will be a grand mom soon ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” Aunty Bhavana Panday wrote, “Alannnaaa ♥️♥️♥️♥️we can’t wait either !!!! Lots of love and best wishes (sic).” Anurag Kashyap’s daughter and influencer Aaliyah Kashyap commented, “OH MY GOD!!!!!! I’m so happy for you guys congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” Ananya Panday’s BFF wrote, “❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤congratulations (sic).”

‘Masi’ Ananya Panday Reacts to Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray’s Video

Ananya Panday quickly reacted to the pregnancy announcement video. She shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “My heart may just explode. Little baby… we love you so much already. I’m gonna be a masi. The bestest.”

For the unversed, Alanna married Ivor in Mumbai, India, as per Hindu customs and rituals. Numerous Bollywood celebs attended the wedding, including Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Neelam Kothari, Mahima Chaudhry, Tusshar Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, Alanna’s cousin. Alanna and Ivor, who got engaged in 2021, dated each other for a considerable amount of time before deciding to take the marriage decision. They both live in Los Angeles, California and run a YouTube channel.

Congratulations to Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray

