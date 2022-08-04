Alaya F hot pics in blue bikini: Alaya F set the internet on fire with her bikini pictures on Instagram on Thursday evening. The young actress, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, dropped a few hot photos in which she could be seen posing in a two-piece bikini. “My eyes are shut in every photo because I keep forgetting to carry sunglasses🤷🏻‍♀️ (sic),” she captioned her photos as she posed in front of the sprawling blue sea and white sand.Also Read - Alaya's Quick Dance Routine in Black Bralette And Trousers is All The Motivation You Need - Watch Video

Alaya wore a sky blue bikini and teamed it up with a pair of shell earrings. She kept her hair natural and flaunted that zero figure and long legs in the photoshoot. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Alaya looked all fabulous and comfortable leaving very little to the imagination in a stunning bikini photoshoot from the beautiful island. Also Read - Alaya F on Her Struggle With PCOS: ‘I have to Stay Fit to Keep My Skin Good And Hormones in Check’

Check out Alaya F sizzling things up in her hot bikini photoshoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Alaya F, daughter of Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala, debuted in Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman featuring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu alongside her. The film starred Alaya in the role of a young girl who meets her father for the first time and breaks the news of her pregnancy to him. The actress garnered a lot of appreciation for her role in the 2020 film. She is yet to announce her upcoming movies now.

Meanwhile, her appearance on social media is truly impressive. She keeps sharing her photos from various photoshoots. Right from the stylish gowns perfect for red carpets to funky colourful dresses, she is seen slaying in all of them in her photoshoots online. What are your thoughts on her latest bikini pictures though – hot or not?