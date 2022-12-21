Alaya F on Working in Bollywood: I Was Not ‘Launched’ But Given a ‘Break’ | Exclusive

Alaya F talked about her taking forward her grandfather's legacy, unconventional debut, pressure, expectations and more in an EXCLUSIVE conversation with India.com

Alaya F is ecstatic right now because of the positive feedback she has been getting for her outstanding performance as Kainaaz Iraani in the psychological thriller movie Freddy. The actor revealed if she felt any pressure to take forward the legacy her mother Pooja Bedi and grandfather Kabir Bedi left behind in cinema in an exclusive conversation with India.com. The star kid also discussed how she chose offbeat films to launch her acting career rather than ones filled with glitz and glamour.

Alaya F, who is very excited to explore new things or explore the same things again in different ways, reveals that she certainly does feel pressured. She said, “I mean, of course, there is a certain pressure and expectation but I feel we are all very different whether it’s in a movie or our approach to cinema or acting or what perhaps our strengths are or our weaknesses because I feel like actually, we’re not very similar on screen.”

“My mother had different strengths than what I do and vice versa. So, I don’t think there is that immediate comparison that the two of us have on screen,” she continued. Alaya F told that the comparison arrives during the interview because the way they talk is very similar. Talking about the pressure, she said, “So in that sense, no pressure but just general pressure to always make them proud. I always want them to be proud of all the work I am doing and all things I am looking out for.”

ALAYA F TALKS ABOUT HER UNCONVENTIONAL DEBUT IN BOLLYWOOD

Alaya F reveals how, unlike other star kids, she started her journey with an unconventionally innovative film like Jawaani Jaaneman and then a dark thriller like Freddy. She said, “For me, it was not a launch, it was a break. There’s not at any point in time in a film that was literally made around me or made for me, that was happening. And I tested for it and luckily they really liked me and I got the part.”

The actor who felt grateful for the challenging roles she did, which are not usually given to new people, said, “When I do a hyper-commercial film in that sense of the word, and then people are like, ‘hey, I’m sort of going with the flow of things’ and seeing where my career is taking me, rather than sit here and try and map out every part of it.”

Alaya F made her acting debut with Saif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. She stunned everyone with her performance in Shashanka Ghosh’s psychological thriller Freddy. She essayed the role of Kainaaz Irani, Freddy’s love interest.