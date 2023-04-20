Home

Alaya Furniturewala Says She is ‘Not Fully a Nepo Baby’: ‘Mom Quit Acting Long Ago’

Alaya Furniturewala recently said that she is 'not fully a nepo baby' since her mother had quit acting in films before she was born.

Alaya Furniturewala Says She is ‘Not Fully a Nepo Baby’: Alaya Furniturewala has proven her artistry despite appearing in fewer films ever since her debut in Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman (2020). The actor was also hailed for her grey-shaded portrayal in Kartik Aaryan starrer psychological thriller Freddy (2022). She recently featured in Anurag Kashyap’s musical rom-com Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat (2023). Now, she is once again geared up for her upcoming mystery-thriller U-Turn. Being the daughter of model turned actor Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, Alaya recently addressed the debate over nepotism. She said that she is “not fully a nepo baby” and there has been wrong perception.

ALAYA FURNITUREWALA SAYS SHE DOES NOT CONSIDERS HERSELF A ‘NEPO BABY’

In an interaction with The Indian Express, Alaya told “I don’t count myself as a fully nepo baby, because you need to understand there are different levels in that. My mother was done with the industry, she had quit acting before I was born. I have not grown up among industry parties, that’s not been my life. So sometimes it does get frustrating because there are levels of nepotism. At the end of the day, I do come from privilege and that’s half of someone else’s journey. It does get me into rooms but it doesn’t really guarantee me movies. But reaching there is the hardest part. While I won’t deny the access, it’s the merit that takes one ahead. You may agree or disagree, I am a nepo baby but it’s unfair to base everything I do to put it on where I come from. I have tried so hard to do much more and continuously do good work.”

ALAYA FURNITUREWALA OPENS UP ON HER CAREER STRUGGLES SINCE PANDEMIC

Alaya recently also opened up on the professional challenges she faced since pandemic. In an interview with PTI she stated that “The pandemic has changed the industry as a whole. It has changed approaches, it has changed people’s viewing patterns, and what is being made. Luckily, this is the world that I know. This post-pandemic industry is easier for me to adapt to.” The actor further added “My biggest challenge was the pandemic right after my first release. So far, it is my biggest obstacle. My film was released and a few weeks later the entire world stopped. What s***ed even more is that I got good reviews, it was a great time for me to capitalise on it. You work for this moment and that moment goes well but before you make the most of it, everything stops. Two years and 11 months after that you don’t have another release. It is not easy, the whole phase of the pandemic, I was like, ‘Is my career over?'”

ALAYA FURNITUREWALA STARS IN HINDI REMAKE OF KANNADA THRILLER U-TURN

On surviving through adversities and release of U-Turn, Alaya opined “The silver lining is that everything turned out well. In the last six months it is my third release. It feels great.” U-Turn is the official remake of the 2016 Kannada movie of the same name starring Shraddha Srinath. The Kannada film was remade in Malayalam in 2017 and was adapted as a Telugu-Tamil bilingual feature in 2018. Alaya essays the role of Radhika in the suspense-thriller. She plays an inquisitive, emotionally driven woman, who is investigating and writing a story on a flyover where multiple accidents take place.

