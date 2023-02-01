Top Recommended Stories
Alec Baldwin Rust Shooting Case: Actor Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Halyna Hutchins Death
Hollywood star Alec Baldwin and armourer Hanna Gutierrez-Reed have officially been charged in the 'Rust' fatal shooting case.
Alec Baldwin Rust Shooting Case: Hollywood star Alec Baldwin and armourer Hanna Gutierrez-Reed have officially been charged in the Rust fatal shooting case. The ’30 Rock’ alum and Hanna have been hit with one count of involuntary manslaughter following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, reports aceshowbiz.com. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed charges against the actor and the film’s armourer on Tuesday, January 31. This arrived after 15 months of speculation about whether she would find evidence to take the case to trial. “On the day of the shooting alone, evidence shows that no less than a dozen acts, or omissions of recklessness, occurred in the short time prior to lunch and the time of the shooting, and this does not include the reckless handling of the firearm by Baldwin,” so read a probable cause statement accompanying the charges. If convicted, Alec and Hanna could each face a five-year prison sentence.
