Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form separate after three years of marriage, say co-parenting will be...

Hollywood actor Alexandra Daddario and film producer Andrew Form have decided to part ways after three years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in New Orleans in June 2022, are now heading in different directions. A representative for the actor confirmed the news to People magazine, stating that the decision to separate was mutual and made with care.

In an official statement, the couple shared, “Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have decided to end their marriage. The decision was made with love and respect. They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition.”

The two share a 15-month-old son and have assured that their focus remains on raising him together despite the split.

From pandemic meeting to marriage

Daddario and Form’s relationship began unexpectedly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two reportedly met by chance after bumping into each other on a street in New York. What started as a casual encounter soon turned serious. They got engaged toward the end of 2021 and married the following year in an intimate ceremony in New Orleans.

In a now-deleted Instagram post from that time, Alexandra had written, “The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion.” The words reflected the deep admiration she once publicly expressed for Form.

The couple welcomed their baby boy in 2024. Alexandra also became a stepmother to Form’s two children, Rowan and Julian, whom he shares with his former wife, actor Jordana Brewster.

Speaking about loss and motherhood

Before embracing motherhood, Daddario had opened up about experiencing a pregnancy loss. In an earlier interview with Vogue, she spoke about the emotional weight of that period.

“Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful,” she said.

She had admitted that even during her later pregnancy, she found it difficult to feel fully joyful, fearing something might go wrong again.

Alexandra Daddario’s career journey

Alexandra began her acting career at 16 with the soap opera All My Children. She rose to global fame playing Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and its sequel. Later, she gained further popularity with Baywatch and earned critical acclaim for her role as Rachel Patton in the first season of HBO’s The White Lotus, which brought her a Primetime Emmy nomination.

As the couple navigates this personal transition, both have asked for privacy, choosing to keep the focus on family and co-parenting their young son.