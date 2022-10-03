Singer Alfaaz Singh Health Update: Punjabi singer Alfaaz Singh aka Amanjot Singh Panwar’s health condition is serious and is still in ICU under observation. He was rushed to a private hospital in Mohali after he was allegedly rammed into by a vehicle at a local Dhaba in Mohali. Popular rapper Honey Singh took to his Instagram to share a health update on Alfaaz. He wrote, “Just came to see Alfaaz Singh at the hospital. He is still serious in ICU. Please pray for him”.Also Read - Singer Alfaaz Singh Suffers Injuries After Attack, Yo Yo Honey Singh Posts Picture From Hospital

Honey Singh shares latest health update on Alfaaz Singh

Honey Singh has been in constant touch with Alfaaz’s family and shared his health update with fans. In one of his previous Instagram Stories, Honey Singh revealed that the singer is out of danger now. But, it seems, Alfaaz’s health has deteriorated. Also Read - Honey Singh Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala With His Signature Step, Fans Get Emotional- Watch Viral Video

According to reports, Alfaaz was coming out of the dhaba after having dinner with his friends on Saturday night when a former employee of the dhaba named Vicky got into an argument with the dhaba owner. Vicky then asked Alfaaz to mediate in between to settle his dues with the dhaba owner but the singer refused. Meanwhile, Vicky attempted to run away with the owner’s tempo and hit the singer while reversing the vehicle, reported ANI. Also Read - Yo Yo Honey Singh Gets Court Notice After His Wife Shalini Files Fresh Plea, Deets Inside

Alfaaz Singh garnered nationwide attention for his song Yaar Bathere. One of his super hit songs are Putt Jatt Da, Rickshaw, Gaddi and many more.