Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar recently confirmed that he is making a superhero film with Katrina Kaif that will be going on the floors immediately after the COVID-19 lockdown gets over. Now, various reports suggest that Ali is making this superhero film for Netflix and it will be made in two parts. Also Read - Ali Abbas Zafar Finishes Script of Katrina Kaif's Superhero Film at His New Bungalow in Dehradun

A report in Bollywood Hungama mentioned that Netflix has acquired the rights to stream Ali’s yet-to-be-titled superhero film. The report quoted a source close to the filmmaker revealing that producer Ronnie Screwvala was backing the film before, however, with COVID-19 lockdown bringing huge losses to the business, the rights have been sold to Netflix now. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Has a Special Place For Floral Prints in Her Heart And we Have Proof of That

It is believed that Ali is putting all the effort into making this film on par with international action flicks. The source added, “With Netflix now backing the project, the streaming major wants to ensure that the movie lives up to international standards and will be pulling out all stops to achieve this. The plan is to appeal to the global audiences with this film.” Also Read - Zee Studios Joins Hands With Ali Abbas Zafar For Triology on Mr India, Fans Speculate Lead Actor

This is going to be India’s first female-led superhero film. Ali and Katrina share a brilliant repo both personally and professionally. Katrina has done action in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and Phantom among others in the past. The actor has all the potential of starring in a good action film and lifting it up solely on her shoulders. Considering Ali’s popularity and his experience of making action-oriented films like Gunday and the Tiger series, there couldn’t be a better team than these two! Your thoughts?