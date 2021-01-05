Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who recently got married, revealed his wife Alicia Zafar to the world. He tied the knot in a private ceremony and shared a glimpse of his big day. On Monday, he shared a beautiful picture her wife’s hand, and on Tuesday, Zafar took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of Alicia with family. Sharing a picture, he wrote: “When I look at your face my worries and sadness disappear Alicia Zafar , mine for life.” Also Read - Tandav Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan-Dimple Kapadia's Web-Series Will Take You Into The World of Dark Politics

The wedding picture shows the couple in a warm embrace. In another pic, Alicia poses with Zafar and his family. Among those who congratulated the couple was actor Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub who dropped a number heart emojis in the comments box. Kubbra Sait wrote: "Congratulations Ali and Alicia!" Actor Vineet Kumar Singh said: "Congratulations @aliabbaszafar", Disha Patani, Ananya Panday also wished the same. Many of his fans too commented; one said "congratulations Ali Wishing you all the Happiness and Blessing for your New Journey," while another said, "Congratulations Ali bhai .. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, joy, happiness & togetherness …Allahtala aap dono ko khush aur salaamat rakhein. Best wishes."

Ali Abbas Zafar has worked on films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan.

In January 2021, Ali will make his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah-Jane Dias and Dino Morea. The show is set to release on January 15.