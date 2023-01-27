Ali Fazal Finally Reacts to His Exit From Fukrey 3, Says ‘Zafar Will be Back’

Home

Ali Fazal finally reacted to his exit from Fukrey 3 and issued a statement explaining the reason behind opting out of the third installment.

Ali Fazal Finally Reacts to His Exit From Fukrey 3: Ali Fazal has finally confirmed his exit from Fukrey 3. There were a lot of speculations on whether the actor was going to be a part of the third installment. While gossip mills were rife with reports of Ali quitting the franchise. However, now, the actor has himself stated that he won’t be seen in the sequel. The new poster of the upcoming comic-caper had the original cast including Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha. But, in no time netizens wondered why Ali was missing from Fukrey 3. The actor released a witty statement along with Mirzapur reference explaining his absence in the movie.

ALI FAZAL BREAKS SILENCE ON OPTING OUT OF FUKREY 3

Ali’s statement read as, “So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi. Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. (Everyone is asking whether Zafar will return or not. But sorry, not this time. Zafar sometimes also has to become Guddu bhaiya. Overlapping happens in two universes.)” He further added, “Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around. . . But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn’t allow me to. I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys.”

Ali will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, co-starring Tabu. He is also a part of the Hollywood film Kandahar alongside Gerard Butler.

