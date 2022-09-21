Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha’s Wedding Invitation: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s goofy wedding invitation is breaking the internet. The desi themed wedding invite has a picture of the actor-couple printed in a matchbox. The couple’s pre-wedding celebrations will take place in September end at Delhi. Richa and Ali are expected to tie the knot on October 6 in Mumbai. The power couple went exclusive about their relationship in 2017 when the Fukrey Returns actor posted a picture with Richa on his Instagram handled. He captioned his post as ‘Hai toh hai.’ Ali and Richa’s wedding has been a hot topic at gossip mills ever since the couple confessed about their marriage plans.Also Read - Bride-to-be Richa Chadha to Wear Custom-Made Jewellery by 175-Year-Old Family From Bikaner - Deets Inside

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha’s Goofy Wedding Invite

Ali and Richa can be seen riding a bicycle in a matchbox shaped wedding invite. The text printed on it is captioned as ‘Couple Matches’. The animated picture of Ali and Richa showcases them in a desi avatar. While Ali dons purple blazer above white bottoms. Richa is seen wearing a red saree as she looks at Ali. Both are shown riding their bicycles. Also Read - CONFIRMED! Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to Tie The Knot on October 6 Followed by Reception – Read Deets

CHECK OUT ALI FAZAL AND RICHA CHADHA’S QUIRKY WEDDING INVITATION:

The couple who started dating since 2015 had an extended cameo in the 2021 Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood. Also Read - Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal to Tie Knot THIS September – Check Dates, Venue, Guest List

