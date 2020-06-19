Actor Ali Fazal, who rose to fame with Fukrey, lost his mother on June 17 in Lucknow. She was battling with some health complications. Ali took to social media on the same day to share the news of his mother’s demise. Later, Ali’s spokesperson released a statement where they said Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. In their press release, they also requested Ali’s fans and the media for some privacy at this point. And now, after few days, he again penned an emotional post in the memory of his late mother. Also Read - Rest in Peace Auntie: Richa Chadha Mourns Ali Fazal’s Mother Who Passed Away on Wednesday

Ali Fazal shared a cool selfie with his mom and captioned the post, "Yeh chand tasweeron mein bayaan nahi ho paayega. Lekin tasweerein hee hain – kuchh andar kuchh idhar. Will never get closure with this woman. There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see.. but you n i know , this world wasnt for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt. So meri maa, meri kitaab meri jaan, tu upar ek ghar basaana.. and i know how amazingly you would do it up.. and so. now you can. Am putting this picture because this is one if those few where we was chillin oh so chillin. And she told me i could use this one on social media. And also said "zyaada gyaan mat baatna, they don't want to listen to you ham", Kuchh aur tasweerein daalta hoon. Dont mind doston. Yeh sab mein apne liye archive banaata hoon idhar.



Ali Fazal’s girlfriend Richa Chadha took to comment section and promised him ‘Will Always Take Care of You’

Sharing a picture of Ali with his mother, Richa’s wrote, “Love at a dead-end is grief… RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday… but you will always be around… I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time… a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son… hope you find your peace… And I miss you already ! Rest in peace Aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! Ali , be brave. She wouldn’t have liked to see you sad ! 2020, this better be the last remembrance msg I write! Rest in peace Aunty.”

Fazal has been in a relationship with actor Richa Chadha, though their marriage plans had to be abandoned due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. They did not send out the invites but had finalised everything else, which they had to cancel. Richa was quoted saying, “Ali and I were organising everything ourselves. The invites were yet to be sent out, but we had finalised other things, which had to be cancelled. Now, we will take a call only when normalcy returns.”