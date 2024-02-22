Home

Ali Fazal to Join Hands With Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta for Lahore 1947

Following Abhimanyu Singh, actor Ali Fazal has joined the ensemble of the Sunny Deol-led film 'Lahore 1947'. According to a statement, Ali Fazal has been cast in a significant role in the movie.

Ali Fazal is one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor has portrayed a variety of roles including ‘Guddu Bhaiya’ from Mirzapur to ‘Zafar’ from Fukrey. Now, the actor will become a part of one of the most anticipated films ‘Lahore 1947.’ Ali officially announced that he will play an important role. Apart from Fazal, the movie will also feature Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

Last week, it was revealed that the actor Abhimanyu Singh who has worked in Sooryavanshi, Dhol, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has joined to play the antagonist opposite Sunny Deol in the film. This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan. Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions’ (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

The film also stars Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi. Recently, Santoshi expressed his excitement about having Preity in the film. “After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character.” Santoshi said

“Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film’s script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity,” Santoshi added.

Lahore 1947 marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after a long time. The duo has earlier featured together in a couple of films such as ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’, ‘Farz’, and ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’. Meanwhile, Ali is set to come up with ‘Girls will be Girls’, a film made under their production banner.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India.

It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother’s unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences. The cast includes multi-award winning Malayalam film actress Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles.

With ANI Inputs

