PHOTO: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor At The US Open

Home

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Poses With Fans As They Attend The US Open; See Post

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Poses With Fans As They Attend The US Open; See Post

During Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's recent New York holiday, the celebrity couple attended a match at the US Open. These two also posed for a picture with fans during the event.

Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor at the US Open. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood’s power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently enjoying some downtime in New York. Making the most of their holiday, these two also attended a match at the US Open. As they were present at the event, they even posed with fans for some fun pictures. One of the photographs that went viral showed Alia Bhatt smiling at the camera in jeans and black jacket. Her no-makeup look also included a high bun and golden earrings. On the other hand, the Barfi star donned a stylish gray cap along with a blue t-shirt and jeans.

Trending Now

Netizens also got some other glimpses of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s recent New York vacay. In another viral photograph, the actor duo were clicked with their fans on the streets of the Big Apple. The still features the Sanju star wearing a beanie, paired with a casual t-shirt with denim. In the meantime, the Raazi actress oozed charm in a blazer and open tresses. In another one of the pictures, Alia Bhatt faced the camera in a casual checkered shirt.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

Unseen Pictures Of Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

As Brahmastra recently turned one year old, Alia Bhatt dropped a few unseen BTS footage from the shoot of the fantasy action-adventure drama. The Instagram video opens with director Ayan Mukerji rehearsing a scene with Alia Bhatt, while Ranbir Kapoor observes the two from the sidelines. He can be heard saying ‘moment hai, moment hai’ to the actress and director.

In addition to this, she also shared a candid video of Brahmastra maker Ayan Mukerji meditating during a flight. Posting the clip on her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt wrote, “A piece of our hearts…Can’t believe it’s already been a wholeeeee year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)



What’s Next For Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor?

Now, talking about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s professional commitments, the latter will next grace the silver screens with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal. He will be seen sharing the screen with Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Moreover, Alia Bhatt has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra, alongside Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa opposite Katrina Kaif in her kitty. Priyanka Chopra was also a part of the initial cast of the girls’ road trip drama, but according to the reports, she walked out of the project. However, nothing has been made official till now.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES