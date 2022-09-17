Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Next Film: Actors and Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shared the screenspace together for the first time in Brahmastra. While fans went gaga over their chemistry in the film, new reports suggest the duo are all set to collaborate for a romantic comedy. In a recent interview with India Today, the couple spoke up about their next film.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Hold Each Other Close in Viral Video, Fans Say 'They Look Happy' - WATCH

Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knots in an intimate ceremony in their Mumbai house, are also expecting their first child together. Ranbir Kapoor cleared the air about their next film and said, "Alia and me have a real life comedy going on. I don't know if we need to do a film together."

Following which Alia Bhatt said, "Yes, I have heard there is some rumour that we are doing a rom-com together. But our next film together will be part 2 for Brahmastra. Ayan is so protective of me and Ranbir together that I don't know if he will let us do anything apart from the Brahmastra films. But like Ranbir said, our life is only a rom-com so there you go."

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Hit Track ‘Kesariya’

The couple however said might consider if something interesting comes up. Alia said, “You never say never. If something interesting comes up, we will see.”

Are you excited to see Ranbir and Alia share the big screen again?