Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has recently announced her first-ever production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and the first project she has started from it is Darlings. Alia is thrilled to co-produce her upcoming starrer Darlings under her brand new banner Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, which marks Alia's debut as a co-producer, is a mother-daughter relationship story that features Alia alongside Shefali Shah. The film also features Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

As Alia shared the first look of Darlings, the video starts with a powerful sentence, "Auraton ka apmaan karna sehat ke liye bahot haanikarak hai.' Two powerful women in strong roles, Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah are leading the film. The film is produced by Gauri Khan.

Alia Bhatt says, "I am really excited to be part of Darlings; it's a powerful story with a lot of humour and doses of dark comedy. I am thrilled to have Darlings as my first film as producer, that too in collaboration with my favourite, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies".

Darlings is directed by Jasmeet K Reen’s first venture. “With the brilliant Alia and Shefali portraying the mother-daughter duo, along with exceptionally talented Vijay (Varma) and Roshan (Mathew) we have a dream cast and the perfect ‘partners in crime’ if I can call them that. We couldn’t have asked for anything more and now I can’t wait to get on the floor!,” says Jasmeet, who has also written the film along with Parveez Sheikh.

The film is a dark comedy set against a lower middle-class neighbourhood in Mumbai. The story follows the lives of a mother-daughter duo as they navigate through crazy circumstances.