Alia Bhatt Baby Bump Photos: Bollywood actor and mom-to-be Alia Bhatt, who was busy shooting for her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone in the UK, has returned to Mumbai on Saturday. As soon as she took an exit from the airport, she was papped in a comfortable airport look – a white jacket, bodycon white t-shirt, and black pants and wait, we also spotted her cute baby bump. Alia greeted the paps and was thankful for all the messages. Alia wasn’t aware that her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor was waiting for her at the Mumbai airport. As soon as she opened the car door, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress screamed ‘baby’ and tightly hugged Ranbir.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Photos With Gal Gadot From 'Heart of Stone' LEAKED, Pregnant Actress Leaves Fans Impressed With Her Fierce Look

Alia Bhatt got emotional when she saw Ranbir Kapoor as they met for the first time after the pregnancy announcement. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Wraps Up 'Heart Of Stone', Shares Pics With Gal Gadot & Other Crew Members, Mom-To-Be Excited To Return Home Now- Check Out Her Post

Watch Alia Bhatt’s video and take a look at the photos from the airport here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Ranbir Kapoor recently shared his feelings of soon stepping into a father’s role. He said, “There is no feeling like this and I really don’t know how to explain. Honestly, I’ve been thinking about the correct answer because I know I’ll be being asked these questions a lot and I really don’t know how to summarise it. But it’s like telling somebody what water feels like before you have ever even swam in it. So, I’m just terrified, excited, jubilant. We are dreaming about the future and all of that. It’s just a great feeling.”

On the professional front, both Alia and Ranbir are coming up with back-to-back films. Firstly, the two will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film will be released on September 9, 2022. Then, Ranbir has Shamshera and Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in their bucket.