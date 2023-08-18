Home

Alia Bhatt Beats Ranbir Kapoor at Box Office – Rocky Aur Rani Makes Rs 300 Crore Worldwide, Rs 141 Crore Domestically in 22 Days

Alia Bhatt has emerged as the undisputed Bollywood queen at the Box Office with the performance of her latest release - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film is now running at Rs 300 crore worldwide and is on its way to surpassing the collection of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

Alia beats Ranbir at Indian Box Office with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office update: Karan Johar might have been away from the big screen for seven years but his comeback has been extremely fruitful for the Bollywood Box Office. His latest offering, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani‘ is now running at a massive Rs 300 crore worldwide and has neared Rs 150 crore in the domestic market. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer collected its lowest figure on the third Friday and as per the early estimates, earned only Rs 1 crore. However, its total collection after 22 days stands at Rs 141.02 crore which is the highest for a film fronted by Alia.

Alia Bhatt surpasses Ranbir Kapoor with maximum Rs 100 crore grossers at Box Office

The Karan Johar directorial runs at Rs 300 crore worldwide

The actor’s highest-grossing film so far has been ‘Gully Boy’ which also featured Ranveer and earned Rs 134.34 crore nett in its lifetime in India. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘ has surpassed this figure and has emerged as Alia’s biggest entertainer ever.

Check The List of Alia Bhatt’s Rs 100 Crore Grossers at Indian Box Office: (Box Office India)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Rs 141.02 crore (running) Gully Boy (2019): Rs 134.24 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022): Rs 126.32 crore Raazi (2018): Rs 122.39 crore Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017): Rs 114.11 crore 2 States (2014): Rs 101.86 crore

The Bollywood biggie is also on its way to surpassing ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar‘s lifetime India collection. The film made around Rs 147 crore nett in India and ‘Rocky Aur Rani‘ will soon be running ahead of this number. Between Alia and Ranbir now, the former enjoys the maximum number of Rs 100 crore grosser at the Bollywood Box Office. While Ranbir has only five Rs 100 grossers in his kitty, Alia has six films that have made a century at the Indian Box Office.

Check The List of Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 100 Crore Grossers at Indian Box Office: (Box Office India)

Sanju (2018): Rs 334.57 crore Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016): Rs 106.48 crore Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): Rs 177.99 crore Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar (2023): Rs 147.28 crore Barfi! (2012): Rs 105.57 crore

Meanwhile, here’s the week-wise breakup of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after 22 days at Box Office: (sacnilk)

Week 1: Rs 73.33 crore

Week 2: Rs 47.45 crore

Week 3: 19.24 crore

Day 22 (3rd Friday): Rs 1 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 141.02 crore

The film has not just appealed commercially but has also attempted to change gender roles and break stereotypes via its narrative. When a film is grand and not just not in its budget but in its intention, then Box Office numbers follow. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani!

