Alia Bhatt’s Blue Saree For Ram Mandir Event Was Hand-Painted With Ramayana Episodes – Watch Making Video

Alia Bhatt wore a blue coloured silk saree as she joined her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor to attend the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. Her designer has now revealed more information about the timeless piece that she wore.

Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt wore a stunning blue saree on Monday as she joined her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor for the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The actor’s saree is now the talk of the town, simply because of the entire thought that went behind making it. It was not an ordinary saree. This is not about how expensive it would be, but about how it was a creative effort that looked wonderful after the final touch.

Alia‘s dull blue saree was a basic traditional silk piece except for that designer Pallu. The six-yard wonder featured a hand-painted description of Ramayana. The pallu of the saree was divided into three broad rows with a golden woven border. In between those rows, various episodes of Ramayana were painted with organic colours. As revealed by Alia’s stylist Ami Patel, it took 100 hours for the artists to finish painting that saree. The episodes that the team decided to feature on the pallu included Lord Ram breaking the Shiva Dhanush during Sita Swayamvar, fulfilling his oath and leaving Ayodhya for his 14-year-long exile. It also depicted the stories about Lord Hanuman meeting Lord Ram for the first time and presenting the ring to Goddess Sita in the Ashoka Vatika. All these miniature paintings were designed in the traditional ‘Pattachitra’ style.

Watch The Making Video of Alia Bhatt’s Blue Saree From The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Alia teamed up that gorgeous saree with a matching blue coloured blouse. She went simple on jewellery and paired it with a stack of statement gold bangles, and subtle earrings. She tied her hair in a middle-parted bun with tiny twisted braids in the front. It was a simple look but one which left a big mark on the hearts of her fans. Alia looked pretty in her traditional avatar.

Apart from Alia, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Shloka Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, Hema Malini, and Madhuri Dixit also wore stunning sarees at the event. Your thoughts on Alia’s saree?

