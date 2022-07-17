Kesariya Song Out: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s song Kesariya from Brahmastra has been released and the internet is swooning over the sizzling chemistry between them. On the song release, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji went Instagram LIVE with Alia Bhatt and they discussed some of the amazing anecdotes from the song. Suddenly, Ranbir Kapoor surprised the fans after he took over Alia’s frame. The best part of the LIVE session was Alia and Ranbir’s first ever LIVE together and they looked so much in love.Also Read - Kesariya Full Song: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Love Anthem From Brahmastra Wins Hearts With Their Chemistry

Alia Bhatt Blushes as Ranbir Kapoor Takes Over His Biwi’s LIVE Session

Ranbir Kapoor being the best husband, praised her 'biwi' like there is no tomorrow. In the live session, in which Alia – Ranbir were seated in her house, the actor spoke about the new release and was then asked about his experience of working with Alia. Praising his wife, RK said, "I remember when I saw Highway and all, I came to Ayan's house where only Ayan and Karan were hanging there and (told them), 'Buddy ye toh Amitabh Bachchan nikli.' (It was just) her second film and actually my prediction has come true. Lekin biwi ke baare mein achi achi baatein toh bolenge husband hai toh bol raha hai".

Importance of number 8 in Alia-Ranbir’s life

We know that Alia Bhatt embraced the number 8 with thoughtful details in her bridal look. The actor reportedly chose a minimal mehendi design with an R (Ranbir's initials) and '8' (his favourite number). She also wore a customised mangalsutra (a bridal neckpiece) and kaleeras (a bridal accessory worn with bangles) that featured a number '8' design. Explaining the significance of number '8', Alia and Ranbir told, "It's their lucky number and that is why Kesariya song has been released on July 17. 1+7=8″. I connected with you know I like the way it looks, it looks like infinity."

Fans Spot Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy Glow

On the other hand, fans spotted Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy glow in a blue dress with a yellow pullover. The actress hid her baby bump but her fans loved how the two came LIVE to give a sneak peek of their life.

Watch a clip from their LIVE session here:

Talking about Brahmastra, the film is all set to release on September 9 this year. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.