Alia Bhatt Blushes While Posing With Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Hand-in-Hand at Brahmastra Poster Launch | See Mushy Pics

Brahmastra Poster Launch: Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra's first look is out and fans have gone gaga over Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Shiva. Well, apart from the trailer, lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a stylish appearance at the launch in Delhi and they looked super cute together. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took all the limelight as they posed hand-in-hand at the poster launch of the film. The actress looked hot in a red-coloured floor-length gown as she posed with her boyfriend. Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper as always as he donned a blue shirt and jeans with a brown jacket on top.

Soon-to-be married Alia and Ranbir was seen giving various mushy poses to the media at event. The real couple was captured standing hand-in-hand most of the time. In several pics, Alia blushed and smiled along with beau Ranbir.

See pics from the event:

The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni will be released next year in September. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra – the Trilogy is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles