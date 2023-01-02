Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence on Having a Baby at The Peak of Her Career: ‘If Work Doesn’t Come…’

Alia Bhatt talks about getting married and becoming a mother at the peak of her career. The actor speaks on living a fulfilled life. Read on.

Alia Bhatt’s powerful statement: It was a special year for Alia Bhatt. The actor got married and became a mother in the same year, and also gave four blockbuster movies at the Box Office. While she had fantastic professional and personal growth in 2022, a section of the fans felt it was too much on her part to absorb in one go. Alia got married to Ranbir Kapoor and had a baby at the peak of her career when all her movies were doing well at the ticket window. And as the Bollywood stereotype goes, a woman’s career takes a solid hit when she gets married or becomes a mother. If you are an actor, it is considered even tougher to manage.

Alia, with her first interview in the New Year, has made things straight though. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor said she does not regret any personal decision that she made last year. Alia spoke to the Bombay Times and mentioned she wants a fulfilled life and having a family is a part of that.

ALIA BHATT ON BECOMING MOTHER AT THE PEAK OF HER CAREER

“There is no right or wrong in life. What works for me might not work for someone else. I have always been someone who listens to my heart… Whether it’s films or anything else, I always let my heart decide. Yes, at the peak of my career, I decided to get married and have a baby. But who says that marriage or motherhood will change anything to do with my work? Even if it does, so be it. I don’t care. I knew that in life, I would never regret the decision to have a baby. It’s a natural instinct. It’s the best decision that I have ever made,” she said.

Alia added that she doesn’t stress a lot about getting opportunities or not. She said she believes in working hard and letting her work speak for herself. “And if work doesn’t come to you, then so be it. Maybe it’s not your time. I am not someone who stresses too much about it. I value my work a lot, but I also value my life beyond it, and I want to strike a balance between the two. Dil mein jo aata hai woh karo (Do as your heart pleases),” she said.

Alia and Ranbir are embracing every day of becoming new parents. The two celebrated New Year at home with friends and family members on Sunday. At the work front, Alia is awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut titled Heart of Stone. She also has Karan Johar’s comeback film – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.