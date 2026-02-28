Alia Bhatt breaks silence on BAFTA ‘Gone Girl’ moment, says 'I am more sweet than...'

When Alia Bhatt stepped onto the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards last week, it was meant to be a proud global moment. Dressed in understated elegance, the actor represented Indian cinema at the 79th BAFTAs and presented the Best Film Not in the English Language award. But while her presence drew applause, it was a short interview clip that unexpectedly took over social media feeds.

A simple question about a favourite movie twist turned into a talking point, and soon, a debate.

What happened during Alia Bhatt’s BAFTA interview?

In a now-viral red carpet video, Alia was asked to name a film with an impressive plot twist. She responded with Gone Girl, the psychological thriller directed by David Fincher.

For a few seconds, she appeared to pause, as if replaying the film in her head. That brief hesitation was enough for online viewers to dissect her expression, tone and body language. Some questioned whether she had truly watched the film. Others felt she seemed nervous or was trying too hard to project a polished, “international star” vibe.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Within hours, the clip sparked memes, threads and opinion posts. Supporters called the reaction unfair, pointing out that anyone can momentarily freeze when put on the spot. Critics, however, continued to analyse her every blink.

Alia Bhatt reacts: “Is it because of my expression?”

Addressing the chatter, Alia chose to respond rather than ignore it. In a conversation with fashion commentator Diet Sabya, she spoke candidly about what was going through her mind in that moment. “Why is it being talked about so much? Is it because of my expression?” she asked.

She then explained, “So basically I really think it is the best twist but I have not liked watched it in… when did it release? 10 years ago? So I have not watched it after that. So when she was like, ‘that monologue,’ I was like ‘haan’ (yes) and I was going back in my head that oh ya, ‘that monologue, correct correct correct’ and she was mentioned cleaning the floor and I was like like ‘haan’ (yes) so I was like going back in time and I guess that’s what you saw. I am a cool girl. I am a sweet girl. But I could be… total… I mean I can be like… I am more sweet than I am cool. Actually, I don’t think I am cool. I am uncool girl, my sister would say that. (sic)”

Her explanation struck a lighter, self-aware note. Instead of pushing back aggressively, she chose humour and honesty — admitting that she was simply trying to recall a scene from a film she had watched years ago.

Watch the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

What’s next for Alia Bhatt?

Amid the noise, Alia’s professional slate remains packed. She will next be seen in Alpha, a female-led spy thriller directed by Shiv Rawail and backed by Yash Raj Films as part of the YRF Spy Universe. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh and is expected to release next year.

She has also reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

If anything, the BAFTA moment has once again shown how closely every move of a global Indian star is watched. And as Alia herself put it — maybe she isn’t trying to be cool. Maybe she’s just being herself.