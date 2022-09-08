Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji were in Delhi to promote their upcoming film Brahmastra which is releasing on September 9. During an interaction, Alia Bhatt was asked to speak about the negative environment due to which a film suffers. Alia said,” There’s no such thing, it’s a beautiful environment to release a film in any environment. Right now we need to be healthy, happy and safe. All those things we should feel grateful for. So please don’t spread anything like that, there’s no negative environment, everything’s good and we are so thankful that theatres are functioning, films are back in the theatres. We are very grateful that we can do our jobs and put a film out there for the audience to watch.”Also Read - Brahmastra Beats RRR And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Even Before Release, Here's How - Check Detailed Report

Recently, due to the ongoing Boycott trend and the cancel culture, many big Bollywood films like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa failed at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming sci-fi action film Brahmastra is the latest to face the boycott trend from netizens.

Although going by the box office trends, it looks like the film has some loyal audience interested to watch the extravaganza. If reports are to be believed, advance bookings for the film have sprung a surprise. According to reports and statistics, the film has sold around 1.31 lakh.

Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi and Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.