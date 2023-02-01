Home

Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence on Pathaan Breaking Brahmastra’s Box Office Collections

Alia Bhatt on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan breaking Brahmastra's Box Office record. Here's what she said.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree and it has shattered so many records that it’s difficult to keep track of all of the records. With over Rs 600 crore gross worldwide collection, Pathaan has crossed lifetime business in domestic and overseas markets of Brahmastra, Drishyam 2 and The Kashmir Files. Recently, at a press conference, Alia Bhatt was asked about Pathaan breaking its BO record. She immediately replied: “Every film should break every film’s record. I am very happy with that.”

Breaking silence about Pathaan’s massive success, Alia Bhatt said, “We feel very very happy as an industry that a film like Pathaan is not just a blockbuster but possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. I think everybody should definitely clap for that once. We feel grateful for moments like this and pray that yahi hota rahe (this should continue happening).”

Brahmastra was helmed by Ayan Mukerji and featured Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.