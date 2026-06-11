Alia Bhatt Cannes 2026 backlash was driven by paid campaign alleges Anupama Chopra: ‘Actors are insecure’

New remarks from a noted film critic have added a fresh angle to the ongoing debate around online reactions to Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 appearance, raising questions about how digital criticism is shaped.

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Anupama Chopra on Alia Bhatt's massive backlash at Cannes 2026 (PC: Twitter)

The online reaction to Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 appearance has once again become a talking point in Bollywood circles after film critic Anupama Chopra made a striking observation about the nature of the backlash. What initially looked like a standard mix of praise and criticism around a high-profile red carpet outing has now taken a different turn, with claims suggesting that the negativity may have been more organised than spontaneous. The discussion has also reopened debates about how social media shapes narratives around celebrities, especially during global events like the Cannes Film Festival.

Anupama Chopra recalls Cannes experience

Anupama Chopra shared her experience while speaking during a conversation with actor Shahid Kapoor. She explained that she was at Cannes when she interviewed Alia Bhatt and closely observed the response the actress received over the following days. According to her, the reaction online was unusually harsh and widespread. She described it as a wave of “awful, graceless trolling” combined with negativity that kept building over time rather than fading after the event.

Chopra pointed out that while Alia’s presence at the festival generated attention, a large part of the online conversation shifted towards mocking her styling choices and questioning her red carpet impact. She also noted how certain viral clips and discussions exaggerated the idea that photographers were ignoring the actress during appearances, which added fuel to the online debate.

Claim of paid campaign behind trolling

The conversation took a more serious turn when Chopra mentioned what she described as information shared by a well-connected industry insider. She said the individual suggested that the trolling around Alia Bhatt may not have been entirely organic and could have been influenced by a paid campaign. Chopra added that this perspective was linked to the broader insecurity present within the industry, where competition often extends beyond films into online perception battles as today the actors are insecure.

She admitted that the idea itself felt unusual and difficult to fully accept, but highlighted how such claims reflect the changing nature of publicity, criticism and digital influence in entertainment today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Social media reaction and defence of Alia Bhatt

During the Cannes 2026 episode, Alia Bhatt’s red carpet looks were widely circulated online, including a custom ivory silk saree-gown that received both praise and trolling. One viral comment even mocked her presence, suggesting she was unnoticed at the event. Alia responded with a light-hearted reply, turning the criticism into a witty exchange that gained appreciation from her supporters.

At the same time, several industry voices came forward in her defence. Celebrities like Sonu Sood, Ameesha Patel, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni criticised the negative online behaviour and supported Alia, calling out unnecessary comparisons and trolling culture.

Online comparison with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A major part of the backlash also stemmed from constant comparisons between Alia Bhatt and the Queen of Cannes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Viral clips of subdued paparazzi reactions were contrasted with Aishwarya’s long-standing Cannes legacy, leading to heated discussions about global appeal and star power.

Another controversy emerged when fans noticed differences in brand campaign visibility during the festival, which triggered further online debates and emotional reactions from supporters of both actresses. Over time, these comparisons turned the conversation into a larger cultural argument about legacy versus new-age stardom.