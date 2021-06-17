Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt celebrated her grandfather’s 93rd birthday on Wednesday, June 16. For the special day, Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Razdan and mother Soni Razdan organised a special birthday bash which was attended by Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Also Read - Kiara Advani Shares Sexy Bikini Video From Maldives as She Misses Traveling, Alia Bhatt And Others React

Alia and Riddhmia shared several pictures giving us a glimpse of this birthday party. Alia also shared an adorable photo of her grandfather on her Instagram story and wrote, "such a boss (sic)."

Riddhima also shared several pictures from the birthday bash on Instagram stories. While in one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with Alia's grandfather, in another picture she poses with daughter Samara and mother Neetu.

Soni Razdan also took to Instagram penning down a heartfelt note. She wished her dad on birthday and recalled some of the best moments spent with her. ”Daddy has turned 93 years young today! The best story teller to children in the world .. he used to make them up as he went along .. and we even had a series called Neelam and Gagan .. which he regaled my sis and me with in weekly instalments ; a prolific badminton and snooker player in the olden days; a good bridge player and now an avid golfer ( yes he still plays) apart from being an architect who still practices ! … (designed Chitrakoot and Woodlands) the list is endless and so is his boundless energy, enthusiasm and ability to tell the most hilarious jokes with full character renditions. Many of the talents we possess in the family we get from him. Happy Birthday darling daddy. You make us all proud ♥️🥂🍾🍷🥃🍰🎂🎁🎈🎁🎈🎁”, she wrote.

With the pictures, one thing is sure, Alia, Ranbir and family had a gala time celebrating the Kalank actor’s grandfather’s birthday.