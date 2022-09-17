Alia Bhatt Collaborates With SS Rajamouli? One of the leading ladies in Bollywood Alia Bhatt made her debut with ace director SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The pan-India film received immense love from the audience and critics. According to the most recent update, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli are all set to collaborate again with Mahesh Babu starrer ‘SSMB29.’Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 7: Alia-Ranbir’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide in First Week

Alia has reportedly been confirmed for SSMB29, according to international Indian cinema critic and member of the Overseas Censor Board Umair Sandhu. The tweet read, "Officially Confirmed! #AliaBhatt finally signed #SSRajamouli next flick with #MaheshBabu ! #SSMB29 Shoot will start after her baby born !"

Alia Bhatt & SS Rajamouli Collaborate Again

Officially Confirmed! #AliaBhatt finally signed #SSRajamouli next flick with #MaheshBabu ! #SSMB29 🔥🔥 Shoot will start after her baby born ! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 15, 2022

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. While most of the time rejoiced with the collaboration and others showed disappointment amidst the boycott trend. Several users didn’t believe in the collab. One of the users wrote, “SS Rajamouli doesn’t repeat heroines.” Others requested to consider a South actress. Another user wrote, “Bollywood me bhi bahot sare actress he to bs Aliya ko hi kyu matlab har badi sucessful movie me Alia ko hona hi he kya.”

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starred South industry’s legendary actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The historical drama was a made-up narrative describing the journey taken by two illustrious revolutionaries before they began fighting for their nation in the 1920s.

Alia Bhatt recently shared the screen space with her husband actor in Brahmastra. The film made Rs 300 crore globally in its first week of release. The film was distributed by SS Rajamouli in the southern regions.

Are you excited about the Alia Bhatt-SS Rajamouli collab? Let us know!