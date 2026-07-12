Alia Bhatt completes bridesmaid duties at her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s chooda ceremony, watch viral video

Alia Bhatt's close friendship with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was on full display in a viral video from the wedding celebrations. The actor joined the bride's pre-wedding rituals, creating a memorable moment that fans are loving online.

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Alia Bhatt showers love on bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor (PC: Twitter)

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor have shared a close friendship for years, and the actor recently gave fans another glimpse of their special bond. A heartwarming video from Akansha’s wedding celebrations has gone viral on social media, showing Alia taking part in one of the bride’s most cherished pre-wedding rituals. The adorable moment has won over fans, with many praising Alia for being by her best friend’s side throughout the wedding festivities. The clip comes shortly after Akansha tied the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Viral video captures Alia Bhatt’s sweet bridesmaid moment

A fan page shared the now-viral video on X, where Alia Bhatt can be seen sitting beside Akansha Ranjan Kapoor during the chooda ceremony. In the clip, Alia lovingly helps the bride tie her traditional kaleeras to the chooda, fulfilling one of the important bridesmaid duties. The candid moment quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded social media with messages praising the duo’s friendship. Many called it one of the sweetest moments from the wedding celebrations.

See viral video of Alia Bhatt here

Alia Bhatt at her friend’s wedding pic.twitter.com/4rjA7QHzQa — Alia’s nation (@Aliasnation) July 12, 2026

Alia and Akansha looked stunning in traditional outfits

For the pre-wedding ceremony, Alia chose an elegant grey saree with a gold border, pairing it with a matching sleeveless blouse. Her understated festive look received plenty of appreciation online. Akansha looked radiant in a bright red saree teamed with a heavily embroidered golden blouse. Surrounded by her family and close friends, the bride smiled throughout the ceremony as she took part in the traditional rituals before her wedding.

Wedding took place in an intimate ceremony

The viral video surfaced a day after Akansha Ranjan Kapoor married filmmaker Sharan Sharma at their Mumbai residence. The couple exchanged vows in a private sunset ceremony attended by their loved ones. The wedding date also held special significance for the newlyweds, as they got married exactly four years after they started dating, making the occasion even more memorable.

Akansha shares first official wedding pictures

After the ceremony, Akansha and Sharan shared their first official wedding photographs on Instagram. The dreamy pictures featured several memorable moments, including the couple laughing together, holding hands, signing their marriage documents and posing with family members and close friends. The intimate wedding album received an overwhelming response from fans and members of the film industry, with many sending heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds.

On the professional front, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix film Ikka, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, featuring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. She also appeared in Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2 on Prime Video.