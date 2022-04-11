Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are trending big on social media as the two are all set to tie the knot next week. There are several reports and speculations around their wedding, their venue and dresses. However, on Monday, Alia Bhatt has finally broken her silence around her and Ranbir’s wedding buzz.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt Wedding: 200 Bouncers Hired; Couple's New Home Krishna Raj And RK Studio All Decked up With Lights- Latest Updates

A YouTuber BeYouNick, on Sunday took to his Instagram page to share a video where he recreated a scene from Shahid Kapoor – Kiara Advani’s film Kabir Singh. In the clip, he could be seen dressed in a white kurta pajama desperately running behind a car that had the banner ‘Alia weds Ranbir’ written on it. The song that he used for the video is ‘Tu Meri Hi Rahegi‘ from Kabir Singh. The YouTuber also added a picture of him with Alia and replaced it with Ranbir’s photo. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Krishna Raj Bungalow Decked up With Fairy Lights - Watch

The video has garnered 1.2 million views and 249,462 likes. Reacting to the same, Alia Bhatt could not help but comment, ‘Ded’ with laughing emoji. Did Alia Bhatt just confirm her and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding? Also Read - RRR Collects Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide: SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Takes The Box Office By Storm Within 3 Weeks - See Detailed Report

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding dates are reported to be April 15. Ahead of the wedding, the couple will host the Mehendi ceremony, followed by the Haldi ceremony on April 13 and the first half of April 14, respectively. All the events are said to be strictly private with only family members and close friends in attendance. Around 200 bouncers have been hired for the special day. Alia Bhatt’s step-brother Rahul Bhatt spoke to Aaj Tak about the arrangements. He said, “Yusuf Bhai has taken over the security of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. He has Mumbai’s best security force – 9/11 agency. He has been hired for the same. Around 200 bouncers have been called from this agency. 10 boys from my team will also be sent.”