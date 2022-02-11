Alia Bhatt Confirms She is Already Married to Ranbir Kapoor, Read on..

Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor Marriage: Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor confirmed their relationship, the wedding reports have been making its way on social media. The families of the two are all set for them to tie the knot but the pandemic is not letting them taking a step forward. Fans and close friends of the couple want to know their wedding date. But, do you know Alia and Ranbir are already married? In a recent interview with NDTV, Alia Bhatt revealed that she is married to beau Ranbir Kapoor.Also Read - Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor Starrer to Hit Screens on This Date- Watch

Alia Bhatt was asked about her wedding plans with the Brahmastra co-star. She said, "He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time. Everything happens for a reason. Whenever we do get married it will work out right and in a beautiful way".

In 2020, Ranbir Kapoor surprised fans by telling Rajeev Masand that his girlfriend Alia and he would have married if the pandemic hadn't hit their lives.

The couple made dating rumours official when they attended Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018 as a couple. Since then, they have been spotted together at events and parties. Well, we are waiting for them to get married soon now!