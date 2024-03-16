Home

Alia Bhatt Cuts Birthday Cake With Paps Outside Home, Fans Go All Hearts- Watch Video

National Award winner Alia Bhatt celebrated her 31st birthday yesterday, on March 15. In a recent video, the actress was seen marking her special day with paps, where she also cut cakes. Have a look!

On Friday, Alia Bhatt celebrated her 31st birthday by cutting a cake outside her house with the paparazzi. A heartwarming video shared on Instagram captures Alia’s Adorable reaction as encounters a cake with ‘Raha’s Mom’ written on it.

A video shows Alia wearing a white tank top, matching jacket, and black joggers. With no makeup on, the diva has tied her hair back in a ponytail. After seeing the cake with ‘Raha’s mom’ written on it, The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress gushed: “Ohhh how sweet… that’s so sweet!” The visuals further show Alia making a wish and blowing the candle. She cut the cake and had a piece of it. The paps then gave her a bouquet.

ALIA BHATT CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY WITH PAPARAAZI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

CELEBS WISH ALIA BHATT ON HER BIRTHDAY

The social media, meanwhile, is full of love and blessings for the birthday girl. Kiara Advani wrote a birthday note for Alia, saying, “Happy birthday Alia … Wishing you the bestest year ahead. Keep shining.” Manushi Chhillar said: “Happy birthday Alia … Hope your day is filled with love, hugs and cake!!” Rakul Preet Singh wrote: “Happpppy Happpppy bdayyyy you power woman!! Wishing you the brightest year ahead!! May you get abundance of all that you desire!! Keep killing it.”

ALIA BHATT ON PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Alia Bhatt, who received the National Award in 2023 for her outstanding performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, is currently gearing up for her upcoming exciting movie, Jigra. Also, She will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

