Alia Bhatt Dedicates Her First National Award to Fans in Emotional Post: ‘The Award is Yours’

Alia Bhatt recently wrote an emotional post as she thanked Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her fans on winning her first National Award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.'

Alia Bhatt Dedicates Her National Award to Fans in Emotional Post: Alia Bhatt won her first National Award for Best Actress on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Alia won the award for playing the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie is based on Gangubai Kothewali whose life was documented in S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia shares her first Best Actress National Award with Kriti Sanon who also won accolades for her acting prowess in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi. Alia penned an emotional post thanking the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her fans. She also heaped praise on Kriti.

ALIA PENS EMOTIONAL POST ON HER NATIONAL AWARD WIN:

To Sanjay Sir..

To the entire crew..

To my family..

To my team & last but most definitely not the least To my audience.. ♥️ This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am SO grateful 🙏.. I do not take moments… pic.twitter.com/zP1aC4j2EP — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 24, 2023

ALIA BHATT DEDICATES FIRST NATIONAL AWARD TO SAJAY LEELA BHANSALI AND HER FANS

Alia took to her Twitter handle and captioned it as, “To Sanjay Sir.. To the entire crew.. To my family.. To my team & last but most definitely not the least To my audience.. ♥️ This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am SO grateful 🙏.. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can..Love and light..

Gangu (also known as alia) 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 P.S – @kritisanon .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster 🦋.” Earlier Kriti Sanon also congratulated Alia on her Nation Award win. She wrote, “Elated, overwhelmed, grateful. Still sinking it in…pinching myself… this has actually happened. The National Award for the Best Actress for Mimi. Thank you to the jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award. It means the world to me. Congratulations Alia, so so well deserved! I’ve always admired your work, and I’m too excited that I get to share this moment with you. Big hug. Let’s celebrate.”

Alia was recently seen in the Hollywood spy-thriller Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot.

